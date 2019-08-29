Arrested in Naas after being refused entry to nite club

A 23 year old man from the local area was arrested in Naas last weekend.

According to the gardai he was detained and taken to the local gardai station after he was declined entry to a nite club because of his intoxicated condition.

Read County Kildare news

It took place at North Main Street on August 25 at 2.25am.

In a separate incident a 33 year old man was arrested for his own safety after being found in an intoxicated condition in Kill village at 4.45am on August 23.