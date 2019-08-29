Deaths in Co Kildare - August 29, 2019

Dermot O'Raw, Leixlip / Artane, Dublin

August 27. Peacefully, after a long illness, at Beaumont Hospital. Dermot (D.J.), beloved husband of Méabh, dear father of Aisling, Séamus and Cormac, a cherished grandfather of Jordan, Aaliyah and Jade and son of the late Nancy and Jim; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private service will take place at Dermot’s request. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House or the Irish Cancer Society.

Fiach Byrne, Kilwarden, Kill

August 27. Sadly missed by his loving wife Caitríona, children Maedhbh, Hannah and Odhran, parents Maura and Jim, sisters Aisling and Fiona, brother Ronan, mother-in-law Rose Costello, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Eadestown (eircode: W91 DR76) followed by Burial in Eadestown Cemetery. House Private Please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in Church.

Michael Vincent Brennan, Kill / Nenagh, Tipperary

August 27. Suddenly, at his home. Michael Vincent, beloved husband of Alice and dear father of Jean, Brian, Vinny and Aly; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Conor, Millie, Romy, Harry, Yana and Alan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Friday to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for 2pm Service followed by Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. House Private Please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.