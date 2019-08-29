The rain stays away from County Kildare today

Today will be a breezy day with gusty southwest winds, says Met Eireann. Outbreaks of rain will affect the west and north through the day. The east and south will stay mainly dry with occasional sunshine breaking through. Highest temperatures ranging from 17 degrees in the northwest to 20 degrees in the south and east.

Read more County Kildare news

Tonight will be dry in many areas as well. Outbreaks of rain will continue in western areas. It will also stay breezy with fresh southwest winds, strong along the coast. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.