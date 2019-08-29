Appreciation night this Friday for well-known photographer Pat Tinsley

Amyloidosis is a degenerative disease and one I certainly had never heard of prior to a friend’s diagnosis last year.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

That friend is Pat Tinsley, a man well-known as a freelance and sports photographer who has had work published in many of the county’s media outlets — and one I think most people would consider as Newbridge town’s personal photographer.

He has covered every GAA sporting event in the county from St Conleth’s to Croke Park. His skills as a sport photographer are renowned but it’s his ability to capture the essence of the moment, combined with his witty captions, that makes his work so endearing.

The utter joy as a captain raises the hard-won cup; the tearful child on the sideline when their home side has lost; the colour and spectacle of a St Patrick’s Day Parade in Newbridge, from the gardaí joining in a little dance to an infant tackling a giant 99 cone!

Jackie Tyrell considers Pat a “preserver of Newbridge memories”.

“Is there any major event in recent decades in Newbridge that he hasn’t captured? I’ve been involved in JuneFest since 2012 and without fail, Pat has attended events and supplied us with tons of photos — and, notably, without ever submitting an invoice. No matter what I needed to promote, he supplied the photos. He is there for everything, whether its yarn bombing, Lark — or Bark — in the Park, he has been a rock of support to JuneFest”.

Jackie further noted it is Pat’s photographs that capture the heart of the people and community of Newbridge, from the annual St Patrick’s Day Parade, to visiting contingents from the twinned towns of Ocala and Bad Lippspringe; Newbridge Musical Society’s annual productions; St Conleth’s Pantomime Troupe; Relay for Life events; Hope D Light Up The Skies; the Save Newbridge Credit Union Campaign and charity events in support of the late Princess Leah, the late Paddy Butler, to mention but a few.

“Pat has given his time and talents to so many community, charity and special events in Newbridge,” Jackie added. “He has captured so many events and features introduced to the area in recent years, such as the Fionn MacCumhaill roundabout near the Curragh; Christmas lighting around the town, especially iconic buildings such as St Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge Town Hall, Hill of Allen Tower and Newbridge College.

“Pat also a founded Newbridge Down Memory Lane with Liz Kett. This Facebook community page is an outstanding resource for locals and the Newbridge diaspora to share photos and memories. So popular is this page that membership has grown to 7,700 in recent years.

“Pat’s generosity in supporting all the major projects and events in Newbridge, along with knowing his photographs will be the archival material available to future generations, led to us establishing an appreciation night for Pat,” added Jackie.

“Eric McDonnell Junior of McDonnell’s pub, along with his dad, Eric Senior of Ryston Sports Club, Ronan Sweeney (excounty senior player) and myself decided to organise a night and call on the parish and wider sporting community to row in and support. And the support to date for Pat’s Appreciation Night has been tremendous”.

She continued: “The night at McDonnell’s is planned for August 30 and Eric McDonnell will kindly donate the drink sales’ profit from the night.

“Johnny Peters, along with D Mac and friends will entertain, and, already, there are other musicians offering to play on the night. Pat’s cousin Paddy Tinsley will be travelling home from Germany, also to entertain!”.

TICKETS

Tickets are currently on sale at The Kiosk, Newbridge; McDonnell’s pub; Fiona O’Loughlin’s office; Moorefield GAA or from Kildare Post at 086 895 6097. Tickets are €10pp and include live music, BBQ food, and entry into a mega raffle.

“Even if you can’t attend, put your name on the back of your ticket, return to the seller and you’ll be entered on the night,” added Jackie.