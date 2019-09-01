Poll topper is the Green foreign affairs spokesman

Mullacash resident and Naas councillor Vincent P Martin has been appointed the Green Party’s foreign affairs spokesperson with special responsibility for Brexit.

Jen Callaghan of Straffan who serves on the party’s national ruling council said: “All in the County Kildare Green Party organisation are delighted to learn of Vincent’s appointment to such a senior front bench party position as we feel it is leadership recognition of the esteem and high standing that both Vincent and the Kildare Greens are held in party headquarters.”

Cllr Martin, along with Green Party Northern Ireland leader, Clare Bailey MLA have produced a new Brexit policy position paper which was published in The Irish Times two weeks ago.

Critical of the entrenched positions being adopted by both negotiating teams at present, the Green Party claims that new innovative thinking will be necessary to break the impasse.

Cllr Martin is set to run for the party in this constituency in the next general election. He topped the poll in the May county council elections.