Viewings of stunning Longstone homes on outskirts of Naas take place this weekend
Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 2.30pm
Longstone homes
Following the very successful launch in May, Ballymore are delighted to announce the latest release of a selection of three and four bedroom impressive, modern family homes.
Beyond the attractive coloured brick facades are homes offering flexible living and a quality standard of finish enhanced with both front and rear gardens. Open viewings take place this Saturday August 31 and Sunday September 1 from 1pm to 2.30pm. Surrounded by the stunning grounds of Craddockstown Golf Club, five minutes’ drive south of Naas town centre and only a few minutes’ walk from the local shopping area, Longstone ticks all the boxes.
The interior of one of the showhomes
Overall, Longstone will comprise of 166 homes, with a mix of three bedroom terraced and semi-detached homes and four bedroom semi-detached and detached homes, ideal for first time buyers, families and people downsizing. For the latest release there will be a selection of:
— Three bedroom semi-detached “The Drive” at 118.6 sqm – 1,276 sqft from €350,000. Ideal for a first-time purchaser or someone looking to trade down, these large homes include a living room, a kitchen/dining room and a sought after utility room. The kitchen is further complimented by a feature island. The large bathrooms can accommodate a separate shower cubicle.
— Four bed semi-detached “The Links” at 138.2sqm — 1,488 sqft from €390,000. The Links are a popular house style with a large living room, a large open plan kitchen/living space/dining including an island.
— Two types of four bed detached homes “The Woods” and “The Fairways” ranging from 152 sqm–158.8 sqm — 1,648 sqft – 1,710 sqft from €460,000. These homes are the largest houses available in Longstone. They feature an excellent balance of living and bedroom accommodation, including a separate living room, large kitchen/dining room/ family and utility. Viewing is highly recommended.
Show homes can be viewed this Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 2.30pm or by appointment with CME on 045-897711 or Sherry FitzGerald New Homes on 01-6671888.
Check out www.longstonenaas.com
