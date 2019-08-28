Viewings of stunning Longstone homes on outskirts of Naas take place this weekend

Following the very successful launch in May, Ballymore are delighted to announce the latest release of a selection of three and four bedroom impressive, modern family homes.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

Beyond the attractive coloured brick facades are homes offering flexible living and a quality standard of finish enhanced with both front and rear gardens. Open viewings take place this Saturday August 31 and Sunday September 1 from 1pm to 2.30pm. Surrounded by the stunning grounds of Craddockstown Golf Club, five minutes’ drive south of Naas town centre and only a few minutes’ walk from the local shopping area, Longstone ticks all the boxes.

The interior of one of the showhomes

Overall, Longstone will comprise of 166 homes, with a mix of three bedroom terraced and semi-detached homes and four bedroom semi-detached and detached homes, ideal for first time buyers, families and people downsizing. For the latest release there will be a selection of:

— Three bedroom semi-detached “The Drive” at 118.6 sqm – 1,276 sqft from €350,000. Ideal for a first-time purchaser or someone looking to trade down, these large homes include a living room, a kitchen/dining room and a sought after utility room. The kitchen is further complimented by a feature island. The large bathrooms can accommodate a separate shower cubicle.

— Four bed semi-detached “The Links” at 138.2sqm — 1,488 sqft from €390,000. The Links are a popular house style with a large living room, a large open plan kitchen/living space/dining including an island.

— Two types of four bed detached homes “The Woods” and “The Fairways” ranging from 152 sqm–158.8 sqm — 1,648 sqft – 1,710 sqft from €460,000. These homes are the largest houses available in Longstone. They feature an excellent balance of living and bedroom accommodation, including a separate living room, large kitchen/dining room/ family and utility. Viewing is highly recommended.

Show homes can be viewed this Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 2.30pm or by appointment with CME on 045-897711 or Sherry FitzGerald New Homes on 01-6671888.

Check out www.longstonenaas.com