Garda warning over $98 million Naas scam bid

Naas gardai have warned local residents to ignore any efforts at contact by someone purporting to represent a lawyer allegedly attempting to distribute a $98m fund.

It comes after a Naas woman contacted the local gardai having received a letter to her home from a private investigator based in the United Kingdom.

The investigator identifies himself by name and said he is representing a lawyer attempting to distribute the $98m fund, owned by a Mr O'Malley who died in a car accident.

Mr O’Malley is described as a contractor resident in the UK, who died in a car accident.

According to the investigator this money is now “lying in a bank.”

He also said he had been contracted to find Mr O'Malley's next of kin.

“I have tried all avenues without luck” adding he made contact with the woman “since you bear the same name.” He said the bank is seeking proof of being related to the deceased “which can be confirmed with the same last name.” He sought proof in the form of a driver's licence.

The letter adds: “You will be registered in court as next of kin and will then be allowed to administer the account. You shall however be given a percentage which will be agreed upon for doing this.”

The investigator’s letter includes a contact telephone number and an “ru” email address, which may be Russian in origin. The envelope carried a UK postage stamp and bore Romford as the postmark.

A garda spokesman said: “Our advice is not to make contact if you receive a letter like this. This is a pure scam.”