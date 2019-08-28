It will be mainly dry in County Kildare today with some sun

There will be a cloudy start over much of Ulster, with some light rain in places, but soon drying out, says Met Eireann. Brighter elsewhere, with sunny spells, but some showers will develop, with the odd heavy one this afternoon and evening. Top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

The showers will become isolated tonight and it will be mostly dry with good clear spells. Later in the night, cloud will increase from the Atlantic and outbreaks of rain will develop along the northwest coast. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light southwesterly breezes increasing moderate towards morning.