Further increase in numbers employed in Kildare region

An extra 10,800 people were in employment in the Mid East region in the second quarter of this year compared to a year earlier, according to Labour Force survey figures released by the Central Statistics Office (August 27).

The region, which comprises, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow and Louth, saw its workforce increase 3.3% compared to a 2% rise for the State as a whole.

There was an increase of 45,000 in the national workforce and the extra 10,800 in the mid east represents 24% of that.

Over the last seven years, the workforce in the four Mid East counties has grown 62,000.

The unemployment rate for the region fell from 5.8% to 5.3% over the year to the second quarter of 2019.