€1.7m repairs to begin on Kildare's worst road

Work is to begin on the repair of the closed Ballymore Eustace Road to Kilcullen Road, known as Coughlanstown Road.

Cllr Carmel Kelly, Mayor of Naas has welcomed the signing of contracts for restoration works to commence on the L6048.

The road was officially closed in August 2016 after a small hole appeared on the surface and Kildare County Council then identified a ‘slope failure’ along the road above the River Liffey.

Initially, the reinstatement of the road was quoted as costing in the region of €3m to €4m.

“This is great news for residents in the Coughlanstown and Dunshane areas” said Cllr Kelly, “I attended the signing of the contract on Monday, August 26, along with Peter Carey, CEO Kildare County Council, Niall Morrissey, Director of Roads and representatives from Coffeys. Remediation works are to commence immediately and are expected to take six months with estimated costs of €1.7m approximately.”

Works will include the realignment of the river, slope re-stabilisation, road maintenance, and provision of a reinforced concrete wall in sections with stone cladding.