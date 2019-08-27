Kildare course on tendering for public contracts

A course on tendering for public sector business will start at Scoil Mhuire in Clane on September 23.

The Irish public sector now spends more than €30 billion per year on goods and services.

The course, which runs on Tuesdays (19.30-21.30) is aimed primarily at small and medium enterprises with plans to grow their business, this course is a step-by-step approach.

Participants on the course, which costs €110, will be able to learn what goods and services the public sector spends money on, how to make decisions to bid or not bid for work and organise themselves in order to meet deadlines.

Advice will also be given on how to manage bid projects and prepare and present proposal, fulfilling all requirements, as well as other matters.

The course is just one of many which will be starting at Scoil Mhuire in Clane in September.

Seamus Scully, who has headed the adult education section at Scoil Mhuire for over 20 years told the Leinster Leader that a lot of people came for job related skills, including childcare, health care and other skills.

Last year, 344 QQI certificates were awarded in this area.

Many of these courses run over two years and can involve up to eight modules.

There are fees for courses but, said Seamus, there has not been an increase in these for years. “We are a not for profit,” he said.

Enrolment is currently taking place, online or in person. For more information see www.clanesm.com or email: info@clanesm.com or phone 045-868255.