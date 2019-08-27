Naas Aldi staff help children to fly

Special Days of Flying (SDF) has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Jigginstown, Naas store team.

The €500 grant was presented to Andrew, Claudia, Jorja, Brandon, Nathan and Kyle Gelling from SDF, which offers children with a learning or other special need the opportunity of a short flight by aeroplane or helicopter. All aircraft costs and crews are generally volunteered for the day as are the ground personnel managing the event.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting, Stephen Daly, Aldi Naas store manager said: “We at the Jigginstown store are proud to have chosen Special Days of Flying to support. It’s a great cause and giving children and young adults with various disabilities the chance to experience flying in a light aircraft makes a huge difference to all involved in Kildare."