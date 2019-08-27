Car and van robbed in Sallins

A car and a van were robbed from outside a residence in Sallins.

Both vehicles - a blue coloured Nissan Almera and a white Toyota Auris van - were robbed after the keys were stolen from an address at Canal View.

Read more County Kildare news

The incident took place on August 23 between 12.30am and 4.30am.

According to Naas gardai (phone 884300) a wallet and a jacket were also robbed during the incident.

The car registration number is 04 D 45975 and the van’s registration details are 161 D 35968.