Car and van robbed in Sallins
Crime
Naas gardai are investigating
A car and a van were robbed from outside a residence in Sallins.
Both vehicles - a blue coloured Nissan Almera and a white Toyota Auris van - were robbed after the keys were stolen from an address at Canal View.
The incident took place on August 23 between 12.30am and 4.30am.
According to Naas gardai (phone 884300) a wallet and a jacket were also robbed during the incident.
The car registration number is 04 D 45975 and the van’s registration details are 161 D 35968.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on