Man assaulted in Naas while on his way to work
Unprovoked incident
Naas Garda Station
A man received facial injuries after being assaulted in Naas as he cycled to work.
The incident happened at Rathasker Road on August 16.
The man, a 28 year old, not originally from Ireland but living in Naas, said he was stopped by three males at 20.40pm.
He was asked for a cigarette lighter before being struck in the head, incurring a cut above his eye and bruising to his face.
