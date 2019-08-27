Man assaulted in Naas while on his way to work

A man received facial injuries after being assaulted in Naas as he cycled to work.

The incident happened at Rathasker Road on August 16.

The man, a 28 year old, not originally from Ireland but living in Naas, said he was stopped by three males at 20.40pm.

He was asked for a cigarette lighter before being struck in the head, incurring a cut above his eye and bruising to his face.