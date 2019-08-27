There are 15 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Some 15 patients are being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today. this is two more than yesterday.

There is just one patient on a a trolley at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital.

Nationally there are 485 patients awaiting a bed according to nurses.The country's most overcrowded facility is University Hospital Limerick where 56 patients on trolleys, followed by University Hospital Galway (43).