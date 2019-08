An estimated €15,000 worth of damage was caused to construction machinery in Sallins.

According to Naas gardai three youths, aged about 13-14 years, were seen close where the machinery is located, in the Millbank area.

Read more County Kildare news

The incident took place on August 18, shortly after 8pm.

Most of the damage was caused by breaking cab windows in seven machines at the site.