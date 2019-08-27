There is some decent weather in store for County Kildare

It will be largely dry in eastern areas today with sunny spells, according to Met Eireann. Further west it will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain. The rain will edge slowly eastwards later today, but many eastern parts will stay dry until nightfall. Highest temperatures will range 16 to 22 degrees, with the highest values in the east. South or southeast breezes light or moderate in strength.

Outbreaks of rain in most areas for a time early tonight, will gradually give way to drier and clearer weather. Light to moderate southerly winds, fresh along south and east coasts, will veer to a light westerly with the clearance. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.