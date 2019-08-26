Clare based artist Manus Walsh to exhibit in Kildare

A new exhibition will open at the Kilcock Gallery next month.

County Clare based artist, Manus Walsh will display a range of paintings called “Burren Rambles and other Journeys.”

The exhibition opens Saturday, September 14, with a reception from 3.00-5.00pm.

Malaga Author and poet, Carlos Pérez Torres, will formally open the exhibition.

Manus Walsh was born in 1940 in Dublin.

He worked in the Abbey Stained Glass Studio in Dublin for a period.

There are examples of his work in Galway cathedral and in St John’s Church in Ballyvaughan.

He has exhibited in Spain and Chile, among other locations.