Naas firemen to raise money for cancer charity

Local firefighters will host a charity car wash at the Naas fire station next weekend in aid of charity.

Funds raised will go to Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, the national children’s cancer charity, which was set up in 2010 by Mick Rochford and Jimmy Norman after the tragic loss of Jimmy’s daughter Aoibheann to cancer, aged just eight years. During Aoibheann’s year long battle with this dreadful disease, the family found little or no financial or practical support for children and their families.

Car owners are asked to support the event which takes place on Saturday next, August 31, between 10am and 6pm.

All are welcome to come along to the station to support the event - and donations are most welcome too.