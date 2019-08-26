Deaths in Co Kildare - August 26, 2019

Maureen Maguire (née Harkins), Abbeylands, Clane, / Vicarstown, Cork

August 23. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of T.L.C. Nursing Home, Maynooth, beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Gary, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Susan, sons Stephen & Paul, son in law Ross, daughters in law Joanna, Rebecca & Amanda, grandchildren, sisters Moira, extended family & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Monday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 9.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. House private, please.

Seamus (Jem) Geoghegan, Manorlands, Trim, Meath / Dunshaughlin, Meath / Leixlip

August 29. Peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan. Beloved husband and best friend of Martha (née Woods). Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sister June, brothers Pat, Austin, Oliver, Joseph and David, the Woods family, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Heffernan's Funeral Home, High Street, Trim, (C15 HDT1) on Monday from 5pm. to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Patrick's Church, Trim, arriving for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Funeral Home private on Tuesday morning please.

Peter Dixon, Newcastle, Enfield, Meath / Enfield, Kildare

August 23. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Ann, adored father of Joan, Paul, Sinead and Niamh, grandfather of Bobby and Danny,deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Davy and Michael,son in law Tadgh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1 pm in The Church of The Assumption Jordanstown (A83 YO21) followed by burial afterwards in Kilshanroe Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. House private please.

Christina (Chris) Brereton (née Burke), Pagestown, Kilcloon, Meath / Kildare

August 24. Peacefully at her home. Christina (Chris) loving wife of Matt and dear mother of Lisa, Paul, Lorraine and Matthew. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Ryan, Sasha, Ella, Sophie, Conor, Katie, Noah and Ava, son-in-law Anthony, partners Hellen, Lorraine and Stewart, sister Celia, brother Martin, extended family, friends and neighbours. Now reunited with her infant son Alan, parents Luke and Ellen, sister Mary-Clare and her twin sister Nora. Funeral arrangements later.

Michael (Hiker) Stynes, Curragh View, Brownstown, The Curragh. Formerly of Grangemellon, Athy

August 25. Ex Sergeant, 3rd Battalion, The Curragh Camp. Peacefully at Curragh Lawns nursing home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Michael and David, daughters in law Sebrina and Paula, grandchildren Ali, Grace, Sean, Cara, Emma, Ruby and Lucy, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, the Curragh Camp, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holycross Cemetery, Suncroft. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to 'The Friends of Naas Hospital’. Donations box in church.

John Connolly, Copper Alley Stud, Moyglare, Maynooth, Kildare

August 24. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons and daughters Karen, Siobhan, Thomas, Sandra, John & Ailish, son in law, daughters in law, 9 grandchildren, sisters Peg & Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.