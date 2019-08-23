A nose for money! Sniffer dog James detects €80,000 hidden cash at Dublin Port

One Revenue pup had a productive day at Dublin Port last Monday.

Detector dog James' sterling sniffer work led to the seizure of almost €80,000 cash hidden in a vehicle.

According to Revenue, the dog showed an interest in a particular vehicle during a routine examination of cars travelling to France. The vehicle was stopped and searched by Revenue officers and was also scanned using Revenue’s Mobile X-Ray Scanner Unit. The search and subsequent scan resulted in the discovery of two packages containing €79,110 cash concealed underneath the vehicle.

On Wednesday last, August 21, at Dublin District Court, Revenue Officers were granted a three month cash detention order by Judge John Lindsay.

Investigations are ongoing.

The cash seized at Dublin Port

According to Revenue, the routine searches are part of its ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.