Two years in jail for man with 197 convictions and 29 road bans

A man with 197 previous convictions, most of them for road traffic offences, has been jailed for two years.

At Naas District Court, sitting in Athy, on August 22, Lee Swift, 25, 2 Kilcarrig Avenue, Tallaght, was convicted of driving without insurance and without a driving licence in the vicinity of the Curragh on January 31 last.

The same garda, Garda Paul Feeley, had also found him driving without insurance and with no driving licence earlier in the month, this time at Littleconnell, Newbridge on January 12 2019.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly said that on both occasions, Mr Swift failed to produce insurance or a licence.

Sgt Kelly told Judge Miriam Walsh that Mr Swift had 197 previous convictions, including a “litany” of convictions for driving without insurance.

He was currently serving a sentence.

The court that 38 of the previous convictions were for driving without insurance and he had been disqualified 29 times.

On August 15 last, at Cloverhill District Court, he had received a two month jail sentence and was disqualified from driving for four years

Mr Swift’s legal representative said Mr Swift was a 25-year-old man whose partner is several months pregnant.

His release date from prison was September 29.

The court was told he was “very remorseful”.

Judge Walsh gave Mr Swift a six month jail sentence on each of the four offences, to be served consecutively.

She disqualified him from driving for 15 years.