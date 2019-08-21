New specialist boutique to open in Naas

A new business is to open in Naas.

Truly Bridal Boutique, currently located at Castle Building on Friary Road, is to relocate to a larger premises at the Fairgreen end of Corban’s Lane, between Naas CBS and the South Main Street. The move takes place on September 2.

The business also provides shoes, accessories and jewellery for the big day and is hoping to expand into offering dresses and accessories for other once off occasions such as debs dances and First Communion ceremonies.

Proprietor Lorraine Domican of Kill established the business at the Friary Road location in 2011. The business currently employs four people and this is likely to increase.

“The new building is beautiful and we have been seeking a new location with the potential to allow the business to expand by offering specialist jewellery, dresses for ceremonial occasion and shoes. We love being in Naas and we feel there is a demand for the move because along with many local people and in some cases their sisters, we have people coming from all over Ireland. We’ve been hoping to do this for some time,” said Ms Domican.

She also said that initiatives such as the provision of a special map of Naas by the Naas Working Together group, which promotes business in the town, have helped TBB to grow.

Laid out in grid format the Naas town map, shopping and dining directory, to use its full title, makes it easy to find specific shops or restaurants based on grid location as well as places to park.

The business is not just about the bride. It also attracts small groups of family members who generally spend some time in the area and spend money at other businesses in the town.

Lorraine said the new location, metres from the main street, is close to businesses like Evita, Hugh Statham and 33 South Main.

“People regularly walk the town and see other businesses and need to make return visits.”

The bridal wear section will be housed upstairs and the ground ground floor, displaying debs and community dresses, jewellery and some accessories, will open by October. The boutique also has a number of exclusive labels.