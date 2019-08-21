Deaths in Co Kildare - August 21, 2019

Suzanne Holligan, 81 Beechwood Park, Carlow Town, Carlow / Kildare

August 19. In St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Much loved partner of Dave, beloved mother of Rían and much loved and adored daughter of Tom and Nuala. She will be sadly missed by her loving partner, son, parents, aunts, uncles, grandmother, relatives, her large circle of friends and work colleagues. Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow, from 2pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.15am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Noeline Cunningham (née Connolly), Johnstownbridge

August 19. Late of Galtymore Road and The Education Unit, Irish Prison Service) Suddenly at home; Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Elizabeth, loving wife of Eamonn and much loved mother of Karl; Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, sisters Jacinta and Denise, brother Paul, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am in St Agnes’s Church, Crumlin Village and afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery. House private please.