President Higgins' former teacher recalled in Kildare history exhibition at Clane

A teacher who inspired the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, is one of those featured in the Hidden Gems exhibition currently running at Clane Library.

The President’s father had believed in fighting for Ireland and was on the run during the War of Independence and Civil War. He was jailed at the Curragh prison camp at one point in his life.

The President was fortunate to have a great school teacher called William Clune.

His story is briefly told at the Hidden Gems exhibition, along with many local histories.

A talk on him and other local items will take place at the library, tonight, August 20 from 20.00 to 21.90, given by the Clane Local History Group.

At the opening of the exhibition last Saturday, August 17, Larry Breen described the teacher who loved the wonder of children and had respect for them.

"He had inspired and continues to inspire the President," said Larry, "and a presentation of a memoir of his teacher to President Higgins, was very dear to him."