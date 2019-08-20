Kildare swimming clubs needs Sunday volunteers

A Kildare swimming club for people with disabilities is badly in need of more volunteers for its Sunday sessions.

The Celbridge based North Star Swimming Club is a voluntary swimming club for people with disabilities.

It was set up in 1992 to provide a social outlet, exercise and therapeutic recreation for people with disabilities in the north Kildare area.

Members range in age from six to sixty, with one member being a part of the club since the beginning.

The club is based in St. Raphael’s swimming pool with members travelling from Dublin, Kildare and Meath each week.

In 2003 the club expanded from one session to two. “We now provide a session for swimmers who require one to one assistance in the pool and a session for older or more independent swimmers,” said Valerie Haugh.

“Members learn water confidence, swimming skills or skills development at their own pace, ability and in a one to one safe/ secure/ setting for as long as is needed,” she said.

Valerie said they also have access to a wheelchair accessible, heated pool, which is vitally important for members with poor mobility or circulation.

They have have ten volunteers, who give of their time freely each Sunday afternoon to help swimmers in the pool. “Without them the club would cease to exist,” she said.

Valerie said there is an extensive waiting list, with some people on it since 2013. “Sadly at the moment, we are in no position to reduce the waiting list as we are severely short volunteers.”

The sessions takes place on a Sunday afternoon from 1.45pm- 2.30pm and 2.30pm- 3.15pm. Volunteers are mainly required for the first session. Anyone who might like to volunteer can contact the club by emailing northstarswimmingclub@gmail.com

or www.facebook.com/star.swimming.7