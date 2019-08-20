No let up in Kildare house rent rises across the county

The biggest average monthly rent increases in county Kildare between the first quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of this year was in Kill where rents rose 12.4% to €1,278, according to analysis of the Rental Tenancies Board figures for the first quarter of this year.

The next largest increase was in Athy where there was an 11.8% rise to €837.

Leixlip rents, already relatively high, rose 7.8% to €1,335.

In Kilcock, the price was up by 7.7% to €1,137 and Naas saw a 6.2% rise to €1,234.

Rents in Monasterevin rose 3.2% to €913 and in Kildare town they were up by a relatively low 1.7% to €981.

County wise the average rent rose by 5% to €1,141.

The most expensive towns, in the following order, are Maynooth, Leixlip, Kill, Celbridge, Naas, Sallins, Clane, Kilcock, Kilcullen, Newbridge, Kildare town, Monasterevin, Rathangan, Castledermot and Athy.

We also looked at the rent rises over five years from the first quarter of 2014 to this the first quarter of this year.

The average monthly rent in the county rose by 41%, an actual increase of €335.

The largest increase over five years was in Athy where the rents rose 49% to €837.

Rents in Kill were up 48.7%, in Naas by 47.6%.

The lowest five year increase was in Rathangan (36.8%) where the average rent was €876 in the first quarter of this year.

When we ranked the 15 town areas in terms of expense for 2014 and 2019, there was little change in the rankings with only one town, Clane, changing two places from 5th place in Q1 2014 to 7th place in Q1 2019.

The rest change by either one or no placing.

Over the five year the largest actual increase in rent was in Kill where the monthly outgoings was €419 over the five years. The lowest actual increase was in Castledermot where the increase was €247 (to €849), compared to €335 for the county as a whole.