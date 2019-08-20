Deaths in Co Kildare - August 20, 2019

Thomas (Tom) Snr. Archbold, Lakeside Park, Newbridge

August 18. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Thomas, husband of the late Teresa; sadly missed by his loving children Mary, Thomas and Paul, grandchildren Michael, Alley, Alex, Mason and Robert, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday from 3 o’clock with prayers at 7 o’clock. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30 o’clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for Mass at 10 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Elizabeth (Lily) Clarke (née O'Malley), Ballycullane, Kilmallock, Limerick / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Naas / Charleville, Cork

January 10, 2018. Predeceased by her husband Sam (late of Newry Co. Down). Daughter of the late Paddy & Julia (nee Carroll). After a long illness in Ontario, Canada. Sadly missed by her family Bob & Kathy, Jay, David & Lisa Cahill ( Canada), brother & sister-in-law Jimmy & Muriel (Kilkenny), sister's June O'Donovan (Bruree), Kitty Scammell (Florida) & Julia Dowling (Naas), brother-in-law Everett Clarke (Canada), other relatives & friends. A celebration of her life will take place in Holy Cross Church, Charleville, on Sunday (August 25) at 12 noon. Interment of her ashes thereafter in Holy Cross Cemetery, Charleville.

Ambrose Conlon, Rathangan/Birmingham, UK

August 11. Ambrose sadly passed away at home aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Philomena (Phil). He will be sadly missed by his brothers; James, Dermot and Bernie, sisters-in-law Eileen, Teresa and Patricia, brothers-in-law Con and Vincent and his many friends. Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday (August 22) from 4.30pm with Removal at 6.45pm arriving to the Church of the Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan, Co. Kildare for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Very Rev. Canon Desmond Supple, Kilcullen

August 18. In the loving care of The Little Sisters of the Poor, Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh. Sadly missed by his sister Réiltín (Stella) MacCana, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Reposing at Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh on Tuesday afternoon from 4.00 pm. with prayers at 7.00 pm. Funeral Mass at 10.30 am. on Wednesday in the Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh Road, Clonskeagh. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to The Little Sisters of the Poor.