Rain is coming to County Kildare but the news is better for later in the week

It will be bright at first across the eastern half of the country this morning, says Met Eireann. Cloudy elsewhere with outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending eastwards through the afternoon, with some heavy bursts possible. The rain will tend to break up towards evening and some bright spells will develop in the south. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Rain and drizzle will become patchy early tonight with a lot of dry weather following. Some mist or shallow fog patches too. Later in the night southerly breezes will freshen up along the west and southwest coast, and rain will move in off the Atlantic. Lowest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees.

From Thrusday onwards ther will be less in the way of rain and temperatures are set to rise.