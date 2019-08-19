Kildare region has lower proportion of agency workers says CSO report

The region which includes Kildare has a lower proportion of agency workers in the workforce than the State as a whole, new figures suggest.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) issued Agency Worker Employment Estimates from the Labour Force Survey (LFS) for the first quarter of this year.

The figures suggest that only 2.2% of all employees in the Eastern and Midlands region were agency workers, compared to 2.6% for the State as a whole and 3.4% in the Southern region of the country.

The Eastern and Midlands region includes, Dublin and the MidEast counties of Kildare, Meath, Wicklow and Louth.

Commenting on the report, Jim Dalton, CSO statistician, Jim Dalton said the report presents the results of an analysis of employees who reported themselves as being in the paid employment of an employment agency in Q1 2019 and are thus referred to as agency workers.

Key findings show that there were 50,400 agency workers in Q1 2019 and these accounted for 2.6% of all employees in the State.

Agency workers were more likely to be female (52.0%).

Over two in every five agency workers were aged 15-34 years (43.3%). Geographically, a similar proportion of agency workers live in the Southern (41.1%) or Eastern and Midland (44.0%) NUTS 2 regions.

Just under one in five agency workers (17.9%) worked in the human health and social work sector.

Almost two in every five agency workers said that they work 40 hours or more per week (38.5%), while just over seven in ten (72.0%) reported themselves as being in full-time employment.

Agency workers (38.5%) were over two times more likely than all employees (18.3%) to report their duration of employment as being under one year.

Agency workers (28.0%) were also over three times more likely to report themselves as being in temporary employment compared to all employees (9.0%).