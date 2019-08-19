Award winning County Kildare farmer hosts walk

Dairy farmers are invited to a farm walk, hosted by award-winning dairy farmer, Shane O'Loughlin, near Oghill, Monasgterevin, on Tuesday August 27at 11am. Shane, who won the top award for large dairy herd at Bord Bia’s Origin Green Farmer awards event last December, farms alongside his father Dermot, supplying Glanbia Ireland.

Shane is an active contributor to the dairy farming community in Kildare, taking part in local dairy farming discussion groups and hosting veterinary trials carried out by UCD on breeding and calf rearing. He is also an active member of the Glanbia representative structure, participating in the Donaghmore Monasterevin regional committee and the Glanbia Co-operative Council. Shane currently milks a herd of over 240 cows across a 64 hectare grazing platform.

Read more County Kildare news

Speaking about the walk, he commented: “There are great opportunities and rewards in modern dairy farming but it is not without its challenges. During the walk, I’ll demonstrate some of the measures I have taken on the farm to address issues such as water quality, and animal, time and grassland management. I’d welcome all farmers to attend as this is an ideal opportunity to discuss these issues with others farmers and hear directly from expert speakers from Teagasc, Bord Bia and Glanbia Ireland.”

Talking about Shane O’Loughlins farm, Shane McElroy, Head of Technical Development at Glanbia Ireland said: “Shane’s farming practices are an excellent example of how an expanding dairy farm can manage the environmental challenges associated with that growth.”

Richard O’Brien, Teagasc Dairy Business and Technology advisor added: “This farm walk will show how dairy farmers can farm efficiently and profitably and look after the environment. Simple biodiversity and water quality management measures can be seen on the farm on the August 27.”

At the walk, Bord Bia will provide information on the new farmer feedback report that all quality assured farmers will receive from September, following their audit. The data gathered will be used to generate a feedback report which includes a summary of the farm’s environmental performance and advice on how to improve efficiencies.

Speaking about the report, Eleanor Murphy, Data Manager at Bord Bia explained: “The new farmer feedback report will show how farm inputs and activities contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. Using the data gathered during the audit, we can give advice and feedback to farmers on how to mitigate against these emissions and improve production efficiencies.”