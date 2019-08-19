Deaths in Co Kildare - August 19, 2019

John Reidy, Moate Commons, Clane / Nenagh, Tipperary

August 16. Suddenly at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving and heartbroken wife Catherine, adored son Paudie & daughter Emma, son in law Adrian, daughter in law Caroline, mother Emma, grandchildren Lauren-Beth, Claudine, Tess & Billy, brothers Paddy & Michael, sisters Josephine & Una, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncle, relatives & friends.Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.15am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

Noel Langan, Station Road, Balla, Mayo / Newbridge

August 17. Suddenly but peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Dearly loved and loving father of Ruth and the late David and Mark. Cherished "Pop" of Daniel and Adam. Sadly missed by his daughter, wife Marianne, son-in-law Andrew, grandsons, brother Jimmy, sisters Mary and Lucia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, his dear friend Patricia, and his wide circle of friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday, 19th August from 4 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9.30 o'clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, Newbridge (Eircode W12 KD56) for 10 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

John Dillon, 72 Kingsgrove, Athy/Rialto, Dublin

August 15. Son of the Late William & Elizabeth Dillon and brother of the Late Marie Lambe and Annette Coughlin. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Seamus (South Africa), sisters Noeleen McDonnell and Phyllis Donovan, brothers-in-law Eamonn and Christopher, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Service will be held in Glasnevin Crematorium on Friday 23rd August at 10am followed by burial of ashes in Glasnevin Cemetery.

John (Johnny) Dempsey Snr., Maynooth Rd., Prosperous

August 17. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Barbara, son John, daughter Lisa, her partner Liam, grandchildren Ruby & Sofia, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Monday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Naas Hospital.

Claire Fitzgerald (née Tierney), Athlunkard, Corbally, Limerick / Athy

August 18. Peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home. Claire, beloved wife of the late Seán, sadly missed by her loving sons Rory, Juan & Daragh, grandchildren Ruth, Jody, Lisa, Heather, Alix, Seán & Ross, daughters-in-law Anne, Audrey & Colette, brothers Philip & Aidan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends, especially Maeve Earlie. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (Aug. 19th) from 5pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Aug. 20th) at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

Thomas (Tom) Snr., Archbold, Lakeside Park, Newbridge

August 18. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Thomas, husband of the late Teresa; sadly missed by his loving children Mary, Thomas and Paul, grandchildren Michael, Alley, Alex, Mason and Robert, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. May Thomas Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later