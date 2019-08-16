DID, which has Newbridge branch, receives Guaranteed Irish symbol

DID Electrical, which employs nine people at its Newbridge store, and 200 across Leinster, have been awarded the Guaranteed Irish symbol.

The retailer opened the doors of its first store on Mountjoy Square, Dublin, in 1968. It now has 23 stores nationwide and over 300 employees.

Over 600 Irish business have been awarded the symbol to-date.

DID’s entry means that 15 of these are now Kildare based.

Ken Fox, Managing Director, DID Electrical said, they had been proudly Irish owned since 1968 and being Irish has always been an important part of our brand identity. “In the highly competitive retail environment, we see our ‘Irishness’ as a real advantage over our competitors.”

Brid O’Connell, CEO Guaranteed Irish, said they were delighted to welcome DID Electrical as a member of Guaranteed Irish. “DID are a leading brand here in Ireland and deservedly so. They have supported jobs, families and communities for over 50 years. They do the “right thing” by their employees and the communities in which they are based. We welcome them into the Guaranteed Irish (GI) movement.”

Before the entry of DID, there were 14 Kildare GI members, employing over 1,413 between them.

The biggest was Dairygold, trading as Kerry Foods, with 900 staff.

Other members are Tegral Building Products (300), Deer Park Knitwear (60), N&C Enterprises Ltd, a construction and manufacturing company (40), Ryston Industries (23) and Ballinafagh Press, trading as Johnny Magory Books, with one employee.

Ms O’Connell said the symbol helps consumers and businesses to identify products and services that are better choices for communities across Ireland. “We only award the symbol to companies which provide quality jobs, support local communities and are committed to Irish provenance.”

Ms O’Connell said Guaranteed Irish supports members through communications campaigns, networking events, business seminars, research and lobbying activities. “We also educate consumers on the positive impact of buying from Guaranteed Irish brands and businesses for Irish jobs, local communities and the Irish economy.”