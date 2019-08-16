Sallins community group celebrates 10th birthday

Sult na Sollán, the Sallins-based language and cultural group is a decade old.

Sult started from a public meeting back in June 2009 and they're planning to celebrate with a special anniversary dinner on August 23 at 8pm in Lock 13 in Sallins, with music and singing once dinner is over, of course.We have a regular trad session on the third Friday of every month in the Railway Inn from 9.15pm – and all are welcome along tonight.

Read more County Kildare news

Ticktets are now available from Eithne our rúnaí/secretary (eithne@sultnasollan.ie) and can also be purchased online (below) or via www.sultnasollan.ie, costing €25 or €20 for members

Sult stages a regular trad session on the third Friday of every month in the Railway Inn from 9.15pm – and all are welcome along tonight.