93 people have died on Irish roads this year

93 people died on Irish roads in 84 collisions so far this year

Road deaths have increased by 6 (as of August 14) when compared to figures for the same period last year.

Some 52 drivers, 10 passengers, 15 pedestrians, 10 motorcyclists and six pedal cyclists have been killed on the roads, says An Garda Siochana.

Seventy fatalities (79%) occurred on rural roads with a speed limit of 80km/h or higher.

Nationally there were seven motorcyclist fatalities in 2018.

In 2018, half (7 out of 15) of all motorcyclist fatalities occurred in the month of August.

Superintendent Edmund Golden of the National Roads Policing Bureau is appealing to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists to take care and stresses the need for them to be more visible at all times on the road.

Motorists should be more vigilant during this high-risk period, particularly in respect of motorcyclists.

Drivers need to look and look again particularly in their blind spot when turning, overtaking and at junctions.

Of the motorcyclists killed over the last 5 years (2014 – 2019) the vast majority were male drivers and the highest risk groups were those aged between 25 and 44 years.

The most dangerous day of the week for road deaths and accidents is Sunday.