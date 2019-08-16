National News
Gardai arrest man on suspicion of drink driving who had infant in unrestrained child seat
Disqualification
Picture: An Garda Siochana
Gardaí in Arklow in Co Wicklow have arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving.
The driver will be dealt with by way of Fixed Charge Penalty Notice, €400 fine and a six month disqualification.
The driver also had an infant unrestrained in a child seat.
Gardaí say the child was taken to safety, Tusla were notified and a file is being prepared relating to this aspect of the case.
