Gardai arrest man on suspicion of drink driving who had infant in unrestrained child seat

Gardaí in Arklow in Co Wicklow have arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving.

SEE ALSO: Leixlip takeaway closed for nine days in July by Food Safety Authority

The driver will be dealt with by way of Fixed Charge Penalty Notice, €400 fine and a six month disqualification.

The driver also had an infant unrestrained in a child seat.

Gardaí say the child was taken to safety, Tusla were notified and a file is being prepared relating to this aspect of the case.