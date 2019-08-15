Autumn launch expected for new houses at Wonderful Barn in Kildare

The company building houses beside near the historic Wonderful Barn in Leixlip said it is expecting to go to the market in the autumn.

Asked by the Leinster Leader about the possibility of show houses being ready for viewing in the area in September, a spokesperson for Glenveagh said: “The Wonderful Barn site will be known as Barnhall Meadows and is under construction, with the launch due during the autumn.”

The company has permission for 450 houses at the Wonderful Barn.

Glenveagh is building at a number of locations, including in Kilcock.

It said its Ledwill Park development in Kilcock will launch its next phase in September.