Gardai seek help to find missing Enfield teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Kiera Mooney, 13 years old, who is missing from the Enfield area of County Meath since Tuesday August 13.

She is described as being 5’2’’, with brown hair, of slim build with blue eyes. When last seen Kiera was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540.