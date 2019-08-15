Kildare house prices and sales down in June

There was a 24% drop in the number of sales of new houses in county Kildare in the month of June compared to June 2018, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office on August 14.

The number of new houses sold in the county fell from 78 in June 2018 to 59 last June, according to the Residential Property Price Index for June.

There was a 9.8% drop in the median price of new houses over the same period with the figure falling to €328,299 from €364,000.

The median price is the halfway point in the price range.

When it came to existing houses in Kildare, the number sold fell 64% from 179 to 63 over the two monthly periods and the price remained the same at €230,000.

Overall, there were 122 sales (both new and existing) last June, with 48% new house sales, compared to 257 in 2018, when 30% were new house sales.

Nationally, the number of sales of new houses sold in June fell 38% from 948 to 588 compared with June 2018.

The median price for new houses, nationally, dropped 8.4% to €304,999.

The number of sales of existing houses fell 45% to 2,204 and the median price of existing houses fell 13.5%.