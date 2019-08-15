The weather improves across County Kildare today

Met Eireann says there will be varying cloud and sunny spells today with a few passing showers, the showers mainly confined to the western half of the country. Top temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in moderate westerly winds which will back southwesterly later and increase strong along the Atlantic seaboard.

Rain will arrive in the west early tonight accompanied by strengthening southerly winds with gales at the coast. The rain will sweep eastwards across the country during the night with heavy falls in places. It'll be a humid and misty night with minimum temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.