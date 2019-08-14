Whitewater Spinathon in aid of A Day for Edel in memory of County Kildare mum

This Saturday, August 17, a Spinathon will be held in the Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge in aid of Sensational Kids.

The fundraiser is to support a memorial day for Edel Delaney, while also raising funds for the Kildare based charity. It provides early intervention for children with additional needs. There will be three static bicycles involved, with Edel’s friends and family taking part along with members of the Defence Forces.

Edel’s brother will cycle for just under five hrs in an attempt to emulate Edel’s Dublin City Marathon time, which she completed in 2004. There will be face painting and goodies for the children.

The event takes place from 12-5pm. All support greatly appreciated. Newbridge mum, Edel passed away suddenly while exercising in 2017.