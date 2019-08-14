REVEALED: Find out which top food producers will be opening at Dunnes Stores in Naas

Food created by artisan producers will be among the attractions of the Dunnes Stores outlet in Naas which opens on Thursday August 22.

The state of the art food hall will be home to some of Ireland's leading artisan food brands such as James Whelan Butchers, Alternative Bread Company, Nourish, Sheridans Cheesemongers, Baxter and Greene, an exceptional range of products from the Simply Better Collection, a dedicated fishmonger, a new Café Sol and Diarmuid Gavin’s “Outerspaces” plant collection, offering food lovers in Naas an exciting and new food shopping destination.

Read more County Kildare news

New customers will have the opportunity to meet the fantastic artisan food producers and check out some of the new food which will be on offer.