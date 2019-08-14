Appeal for information on number of males following burglary in Naas
Investigation
Naas Garda Station
Gardai in Naas are appealing for information on a group of males following a burglary in the Lakelands area.
SEE ALSO: Gardai investigating break-in at Kilcullen Community Centre
Between 7:30pm and 8pm on Friday, August 9 the house was broken into. Entry was gained to the house through a back patio door.
Gardaí say three to four males were seen running from the house.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on