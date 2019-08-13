Animal and baking career starts for Kildare St Farnan Leaving Cert twins

“I know we don’t look it but we are twins,” Tegan Butler told us at St Farnan’s in Prosperous, just after she and her sister, Megan, emerged from the school building this morning.

The Coill Dubh sisters had not looked at their results when we spoke to them. “We are good at completely different subjects,” said Tegan.

Megan did not disagree.

Megan wants to study animal care and a post Leaving Cert course in St Conleth’s, starting in September, is within her sights. “I love animals,” she said.

There are no alligators in the Butler household and their mother does not like dogs, they say, but there is a cat, one year old Kiki, described as “a dote.”

If it was down to Megan she would have had “loads more” animals.

Tegan wants to be a baker, following in the footsteps of her aunt, Viv, a pastry chef.

The twins, who will be 18 in late November, had an eventful summer working with an aunt who is in business in London and Bristol.

Kaileigh Powell, from Coill Dubh, did a lot better than she thought in the exam. “I’m really proud of myself,” she said.

With music and art on her list of favourite things, she plans to do the TV/film course in Ballyfermot. “I was always going to do something I was passionate about,” she said.

Her friend, Clodagh O’Leary wants to study Irish in Maynooth, probably iva an arts degree in association with politics. “My teacher, Ms (Anna) Bourke instilled a love of Irish in me. I am so passionate about Irish,” said Clodagh who does not come from an Irish speaking family but is “almost fluent” after a number of tours to the gaeltacht.

Jane Leeson wants to do beauty therapy and is opting for a three months course in Dublin, to start with. “I have enough points,” she said after getting her results with her friend Katie Tyrrell.

Asked what her favourite subject for the Leaving Cert was, Jane, from Kilmeague, replied: “Probably art.”

He course starts in October.

If her friend, Jane, wants to nurse and nurture some parts of our bodies, Katie is planning to go into general nursing, starting with a pre nursing course in Dunboyne.

Katie, from Coill Dubh, said she will like nursing. “I worked in the TLC nursing home in Maynooth. I know I like it,” she said.

Asked how they would celebrate the results later, they told us: “We are going for dinner together, at Nando’s in Newbridge.

Friends, Emily Gallen, from Allenwood, and Liam Dempsey, from Prosperous, looked happy as well.

Liam has ruled out study and has already started on a career in menswear.

He has been working at Whelan’s Menswear in Naas for the last two months. “It is on the job learning,” said Liam, who has been busy fitting out people and altering their clothes for weddings, among other things.

Emily, who has been working in the family business Gallen Crane and Truck Hire, wants to do business management. The Leaving Cert was “stressful but worth it,” she said.