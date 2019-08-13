Clane student's hedge fund business plan

There may be worries elsewhere about the 3,700 odd Leaving Cert students in the Republic who failed maths in this years exam.

But at Scoil Mhuire in Clane today, one man who was not worrying about that was Donadea resident, Andrew McDowell.

He was hopeful about getting a place on the Maynooth University's computer science and maths degree course.

Very happy with his results, it emerged that studies were just one of the things on his mind when we asked him what he wanted to do post Scoil Mhuire. “I want to start my own business with privatised hedge funds,” Andrew said.

Asked how difficult he found the Leaving Cert. “It was a lot easier than a lot of people said it would be. I found its difficulties had been hyped up. When you sat down to do it it was ok,”he said.

Scoil Mhuire principal, Pauric Nolan, said they were happy with the results and there was nothing unusual which cropped up.

Cormac Reddan, from Clane, was “very happy” with his results. He plans to study arts in Maynooth University, history and, probably, politics. “I have the marks,” he said. Of the final Leaving Cert year, he said: “It was a long year but it flew. It took a lot of work.”

Lauren Pierre, from Sallins, managed 531 points with H2 and H3 honours which should get her into the physics with energy and environment course at DIT, she seeks. It was not plain sailing for her. “I liked applied maths but it was very tough.”

Nicole Ginty is hoping to do biomedical science in Maynooth University and had not looked at her results when she spoke to the Leader. Her final years of studies was not great for her. “Kind of horrible,” she said.

Her friends, Lucy Watson, who is known for her modelling skills, and has a casting in Liverpool in two weeks, told us she was “not mad keen on school.” She plans to do hairdressing.

One chap who sounded if he was a bit pushed for time for any celebrations later in the evening was Ryan Burke, who had a work shift in the Gala retailer in Prosperous.

He hopes to do pharmacy and biomedical chemistry in Maynooth University. He got 476 points in the Leaving Cert, which was more than the 446 qualifying level last year.