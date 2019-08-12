Heritage tour of historic Guinness linked Kildare burial area

A tour of one of Kildare’s most historic areas, associated with the family of Guinness founder, Arthur, is one of the events being run during Heritage Week in Kildare.

Ardclough Community Council has organised a tour of and talk about Oughterard church area, which lies between Kill and Straffan.

The event will be run by local guides through Oughterard church, round tower, castle and abandoned town.

Tadhg O’Keeffe of UCD’s School of Archaeology, Mike Neill, medieval church archaeologist, Patrick Guinness, descendant of Arthur G and author of a history of the Guinness family, Eoghan Corry and others will bring visitors around the area on Saturday, August 17.

The tour will begin at at Oughterard Churchyard at 11am.