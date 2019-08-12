Big drop in new private car sales in Kildare in first seven months of year

New private car sales figures for the January-July period of this year show a drop of 17% in county Kildare, compared to the same period in 2018, according to the latest vehicle registration figures from the Central Statistics Office.

New private car sales dropped from 4501 in 2018 to 3,741 this year for the first seven months of the year.

Nationally there was a 7% drop in new private car sales over the same period.

Kildare accounted for 4.3% of such sales in the 2018 and 3.9% this year.

SEE ALSO: Kildare Cycling Column: Damage to beloved steed can be deadly

The top selling brand in Kildare between January-July this year was Hyundai, which accounted for 13% of all sales, followed by Toyota, Volkswagen and Skoda on 10% each, Kia on 8%, Ford with 7% and Nissan with 6%.