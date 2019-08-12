SCAM ALERT: Warning issued after scam call received in Garda Station of all places

Scammers got more than they bargained for when they called a garda station instead of an unwitting member of the public on Friday afternoon.

An officer picked up the phone when it rang at Thomastown Garda Station, in Co Kilkenny on Friday as he thought he was about to help a member of the public.

The suspicious call was received at the busy garda station from a number originating from caller identity 000644246###.