No Supermacs restaurant for Naas

Speculation that the Supermac’s restaurant chain is planning a Naas town centre opening has proven wide of the mark - at least for now.

A company spokesman told the Leinster Leader there is no foundation to rumours that supremo Pat McDonagh is eyeing up one of the town’s vacant buildings as the location for his next outlet. However he did not rule out a store opening in the future.

Supermacs launched its most recent restaurant at the Kinnegad Plaza two months ago, creating 75 jobs and it’s planning another at the Portlaoise Plaza - with building work expected to start before the end of the year and doors opening a year from now.

Supermacs already has a presence in Naas at Monread Fare, near the Monread Shopping Centre, where it has a Papa John’s pizza outlet.

This was followed independently by the arrival of Leo Burdock’s fish and chips shop - the first outside Dublin - in early June.