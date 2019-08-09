Nearly 2,900 using new Naas bus service weekly

Passenger numbers using the Route 139 bus service which links Naas to Blanchardstown via, Clane, Rathcoffey, Maynooth and Leixlip, continue to increase.

The number of passengers using the service reached a peak of 11,500 for a four week period in late 2018 and early 2019. And Fianna Fail TD Frank O’Rourke has said the service which was put in place over a year ago continues to show strong growth.

“I have seen myself at first hand, the numbers grow,” he said, adding that transport services must be improved in the Naas area and he repeated a call for the route to link directly to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

However he also said the National Transport Authority have no plans in place to adjust the service at the moment. He also wants an orbital bus route to be provided which would connect Clane/ Straffan /Ardclough area to Maynooth and / or Celbridge.

“Linking these smaller towns and villages to regular public transport services will ensure that we encourage more and more people to use public transport.”